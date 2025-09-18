Shira Ridge Wealth Management Cuts Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF

Shira Ridge Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,311 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,726,000 after acquiring an additional 97,933 shares during the period. 21 West Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,622,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 54,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.09 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average of $55.76.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

