KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 698 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.2% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.44.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $301.64 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $857.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.82, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.83 and a 200-day moving average of $193.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,247 shares of company stock worth $22,090,505 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

