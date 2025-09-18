Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF $PSFF Shares Sold by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF makes up about 1.4% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned approximately 3.65% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF worth $17,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the first quarter worth about $257,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Novem Group acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Stock Up 12.4%

BATS:PSFF opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $498.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.47. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $30.88.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

