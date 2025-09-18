Kevin Hettrich Sells 9,800 Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,601,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,656.40. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

QS stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40. QuantumScape Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 4.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 456.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,759,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,351,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,362 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 2,036.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,452,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 1,005.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,982,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 148.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,803,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,472 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

