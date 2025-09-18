Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,358,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,735 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $432,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,940,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,132,211,000 after purchasing an additional 712,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,780,000 after buying an additional 5,345,388 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,315,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,574,000 after buying an additional 810,938 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 6,192,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,193,000 after acquiring an additional 31,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,943,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,381 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $506,079.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,672.19. This trade represents a 13.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total value of $686,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,430.69. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,730 shares of company stock worth $42,171,892 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $171.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.97. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

