Swedbank AB Has $564.91 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,366,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 531,890 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises about 0.6% of Swedbank AB’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Xylem were worth $564,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,006,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,122,000 after acquiring an additional 362,127 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,024,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,767,000 after purchasing an additional 274,123 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,750,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,119,000 after purchasing an additional 301,070 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Xylem by 689.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,708,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,203 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,362,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,743,000 after buying an additional 94,560 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Xylem from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.75.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,861.72. This represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Stock Up 0.2%

XYL opened at $140.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $145.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.85.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.