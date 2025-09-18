South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Director Sells $617,398.46 in Stock

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) Director Richard Campbell sold 15,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $617,398.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,529,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,273.32. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

South Plains Financial Stock Up 0.8%

South Plains Financial stock opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $642.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $42.38.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $54.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.24 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

SPFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of South Plains Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

View Our Latest Report on South Plains Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Plains Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.