Insider Selling: Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) General Counsel Sells $131,100.00 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Iqbal Hussain sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 105,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,684.10. This trade represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.11.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15,209.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

CNTA has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

