Insider Selling: Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) General Counsel Sells $131,100.00 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Iqbal Hussain sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 105,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,684.10. This trade represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.11.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CNTA has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Centessa Pharmaceuticals
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.