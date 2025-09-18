Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Shares Down 15.8% – Here’s Why

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 122,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 32,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Acceleware Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -39.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About Acceleware

(Get Free Report)

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.