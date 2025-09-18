Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,665 Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $1,338,155.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 76,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,381,557. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,342,678.05.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $1,347,200.40.

On Monday, September 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $1,315,237.35.

On Friday, September 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,317,613.50.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $1,311,788.10.

On Friday, August 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total transaction of $1,363,066.95.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $1,311,711.45.

On Monday, August 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $1,298,451.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $1,300,980.45.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,274,689.50.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $172.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.99 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 37.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 350.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 40,369 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 47,387.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Atlassian by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

