Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Stock Price Down 11.6% – Here’s What Happened

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). Approximately 18,628,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 936% from the average daily volume of 1,797,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

Galileo Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £9.89 million, a P/E ratio of 566.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Galileo Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.