Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Shares Down 11.6% – What’s Next?

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) traded down 11.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). 18,628,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 936% from the average session volume of 1,797,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).
Galileo Resources Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £9.89 million, a P/E ratio of 566.67 and a beta of 1.41.
Galileo Resources Company Profile
Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
