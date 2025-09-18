Harbor Human Capital Factor US Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Harbor Human Capital Factor US Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Harbor Human Capital Factor US Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

HAPS stock opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91. Harbor Human Capital Factor US Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The firm has a market cap of $140.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.40.

About Harbor Human Capital Factor US Small Cap ETF

The Harbor Corporate Culture Small Cap ETF (HAPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Human Capital Factor Small Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap US stocks believed to possess a strong corporate culture relating to financial performance. Holdings are reweighed to meet sector neutrality.

