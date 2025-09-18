Jaime Mateus-Tique Sells 5,403 Shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 5,403 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $148,312.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 164,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,226.90. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, September 12th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 4,597 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $126,141.68.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $27.75 on Thursday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $866.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.25%.The firm had revenue of $119.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.41 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.340 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 213.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 86,447 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 451.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 60.0% in the second quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LQDT shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Stories

