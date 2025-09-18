Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 23,691 Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF $VCRB

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Core Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 475.4% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 68,518 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 31,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCRB stock opened at $78.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.82 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.89.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2929 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

