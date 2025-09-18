Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Insider Sells $117,955.56 in Stock

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) insider Barend Snyman sold 2,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $117,955.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,559 shares in the company, valued at $734,695.98. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Astec Industries Price Performance

ASTE stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.59. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.65 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.00 million.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astec Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 66.4% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 30.0% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 412.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

