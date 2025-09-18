Efstathios Kouninis Sells 2,544 Shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CAO Efstathios Kouninis sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $150,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pegasystems Trading Up 0.8%

Pegasystems stock opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $60.96.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $384.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.07 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 42.42%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 195.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 174.5% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Pegasystems by 85.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,901,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,897,000 after buying an additional 874,686 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 75.9% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,121,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,699,000 after buying an additional 483,745 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

