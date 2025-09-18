THG (LON:THG) Trading 17.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 17.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36.80 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 36.54 ($0.50). 15,462,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 7,146,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.42).
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 28 to GBX 24 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 58 to GBX 55 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 44.
THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported GBX (0.05) EPS for the quarter. THG had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that THG Plc will post -6.7170435 earnings per share for the current year.
THG (www.thg.com) is a global innovator revolutionising how brands connect to a worldwide consumer base. We are transforming how consumer brands go to market in the digital age.
We have built a portfolio of leading digital beauty, health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands that are capitalising on the global growth opportunities, supported by the accelerating consumer shift to the e-commerce channel.
THG is home to three key divisions: Beauty, Nutrition, and Ingenuity.
