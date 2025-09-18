THG (LON:THG) Trading 17.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 17.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36.80 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 36.54 ($0.50). 15,462,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 7,146,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.42).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 28 to GBX 24 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 58 to GBX 55 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £476.12 million, a PE ratio of -151.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.19.

THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported GBX (0.05) EPS for the quarter. THG had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that THG Plc will post -6.7170435 earnings per share for the current year.

THG (www.thg.com) is a global innovator revolutionising how brands connect to a worldwide consumer base. We are transforming how consumer brands go to market in the digital age.

We have built a portfolio of leading digital beauty, health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands that are capitalising on the global growth opportunities, supported by the accelerating consumer shift to the e-commerce channel.

THG is home to three key divisions: Beauty, Nutrition, and Ingenuity.

