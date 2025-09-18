Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Stock Price Up 30% – Time to Buy?

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 30% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 570,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 157,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Pelangio Exploration Trading Up 30.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$38.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

