Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $390,000 in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 653,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,258,000 after buying an additional 254,871 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 46,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $20,713,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $10,597,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,150,050.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 82,703 shares in the company, valued at $11,857,956.14. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,080 shares in the company, valued at $12,265,209.60. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,814 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 0.2%

NUE stock opened at $142.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.31 and its 200 day moving average is $128.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.76. Nucor Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.59 and a 1-year high of $170.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.80.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

