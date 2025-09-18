Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW is HWG Holdings LP’s 5th Largest Position

HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the quarter. Curtiss-Wright accounts for about 5.9% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $20,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CW. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 44,878.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,340,000 after purchasing an additional 258,950 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth $70,357,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth $55,639,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,417,000 after purchasing an additional 104,393 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,910,000 after purchasing an additional 88,557 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.14.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $497.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.88 and a fifty-two week high of $525.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.84.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.10. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The business had revenue of $876.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total transaction of $533,355.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,171.50. This trade represents a 22.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

