Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 102.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,241,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874,701 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,743,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,851,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,913,000 after acquiring an additional 131,620 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,061,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,035,000 after acquiring an additional 163,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $113,559,824.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,976,234 shares in the company, valued at $413,011,425.58. This trade represents a 21.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,523,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 610,949 shares in the company, valued at $61,656,973.08. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,773,719 shares of company stock worth $589,293,510 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 1.1%

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $118.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.86. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $123.44.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

