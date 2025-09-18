Wedmont Private Capital Cuts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

VXF stock opened at $209.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $212.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.43.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

