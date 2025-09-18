RFG Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF $FLIN

RFG Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE India ETF accounts for 1.2% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RFG Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of Franklin FTSE India ETF worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLIN. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 43,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 67,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 28,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,386,000.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Price Performance

FLIN opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

