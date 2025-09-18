Pampa Energia S.A. $PAM Stock Position Cut by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD reduced its stake in shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 217,130 shares during the quarter. Pampa Energia makes up about 14.4% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Pampa Energia were worth $76,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in Pampa Energia by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAM opened at $60.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Pampa Energia S.A. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $97.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Pampa Energia ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($1.65). Pampa Energia had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

