RFG Holdings Inc. Sells 30,964 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF $PGF

RFG Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,964 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGF. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,784,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,462,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,241,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,077 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 47,699 shares during the period. Finally, Cushing Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $580,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

