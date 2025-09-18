RFG Holdings Inc. Purchases 13,749 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

RFG Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,749 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets accounts for about 0.6% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 564.4% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 139.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.88.

HOOD stock opened at $118.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.86. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $123.44. The company has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $6,066,002.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 94,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,531,353.14. This represents a 38.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $49,957,923.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,773,719 shares of company stock valued at $589,293,510 over the last three months. 14.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

