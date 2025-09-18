TT International Asset Management LTD Has $13.29 Million Stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR $VIST

TT International Asset Management LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691,645 shares during the quarter. Vista Energy comprises approximately 2.5% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD owned about 0.29% of Vista Energy worth $13,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 19.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 42,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VIST stock opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.10. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.60). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 29.12%.The firm had revenue of $610.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

