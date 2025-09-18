Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 184,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 364,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after buying an additional 61,826 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000.

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $75.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average of $65.68. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.52 and a 52-week high of $75.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

