Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Stock Holdings Boosted by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 4,888.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises accounts for 2.0% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.4% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,966.28. This trade represents a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:RCL opened at $322.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.01 and a 52 week high of $366.50. The company has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 22.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial set a $337.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.14.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

