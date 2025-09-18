iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF $SUSL Shares Bought by SK Wealth Management LLC

SK Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF makes up about 2.1% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 253.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Obsido Oy acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,084,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 350,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL opened at $114.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $991.29 million, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $115.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

