HWG Holdings LP Buys 2,576 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

SPLG opened at $77.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $77.87. The company has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

