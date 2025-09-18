HWG Holdings LP Acquires Shares of 13,400 First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF $FEUZ

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 24,578.9% during the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEUZ opened at $58.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $59.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%.

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

