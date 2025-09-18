SK Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in VanEck Green Bond ETF $GRNB

SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. SK Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of VanEck Green Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRNB. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 512,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,337,000 after buying an additional 55,065 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 628,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 215,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 187,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 19,734 shares during the period. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the period. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VanEck Green Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF stock opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $137.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 0.17.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.