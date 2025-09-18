Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF $VRP Shares Sold by SK Wealth Management LLC

SK Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRP. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,696,000. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,271,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,335,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,271,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,069,000 after acquiring an additional 173,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,760,000 after acquiring an additional 153,679 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.86 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.