Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Shares Sold by Moller Wealth Partners

Moller Wealth Partners lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Moller Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $24,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,866,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 184.6% in the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 209,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $304.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.86. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $221.40 and a one year high of $305.78.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

