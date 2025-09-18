SK Wealth Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

SK Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Stonekeep Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $368,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $473.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $457.29 and its 200 day moving average is $415.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $476.83.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

