Moller Wealth Partners Lowers Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Moller Wealth Partners decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in Corteva were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Corteva by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 84,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 8.2% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 2.6% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Corteva by 6.3% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 15.3% during the second quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Corteva from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Corteva from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $70.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.27. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

