Sunflower Bank N.A. Buys 556 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 335.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.06.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.02%.

In related news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,245 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. HSBC lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Melius began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

