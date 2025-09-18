Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.16 and last traded at $49.07, with a volume of 2051716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.6839 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Enbridge by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 55,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Enbridge by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $7,989,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Enbridge by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

