Threadgill Financial LLC Has $495,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Threadgill Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 98.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309,861 shares during the quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VT opened at $137.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $137.91. The stock has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.56 and a 200-day moving average of $124.11.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.