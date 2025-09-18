Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Stock Price Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) fell 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 769,358 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 284% from the average session volume of 200,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Granada Gold Mine Trading Down 20.0%

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.02.

About Granada Gold Mine

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

