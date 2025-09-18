Analyzing Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) & Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) and Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lakeland Financial and Mercantile Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mercantile Bank 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

Lakeland Financial currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.34%. Mercantile Bank has a consensus price target of $55.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.08%. Given Mercantile Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than Lakeland Financial.

This table compares Lakeland Financial and Mercantile Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Financial 22.55% 13.57% 1.39% Mercantile Bank 22.11% 13.52% 1.34%

Risk & Volatility

Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercantile Bank has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lakeland Financial and Mercantile Bank”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Financial $254.93 million 6.47 $93.48 million $3.67 17.60 Mercantile Bank $361.89 million 2.10 $79.59 million $5.04 9.28

Lakeland Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mercantile Bank. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Lakeland Financial pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercantile Bank pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Mercantile Bank beats Lakeland Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, construction, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other commercial and consumer loans. The company also provides retail and merchant credit card services; corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, and trust services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; and mobile business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner occupied real estate loans; multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as new and used automobile and boat loans, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services; and residential mortgage and instalment loans. In addition, it offers courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

