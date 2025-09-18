Brooklyn FI LLC Takes $491,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF $FNDC

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDC opened at $45.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $45.42.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.