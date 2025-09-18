KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $577.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.13. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $426.24 and a 1 year high of $600.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.36 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.