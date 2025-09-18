Brooklyn FI LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF $RWO

Brooklyn FI LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 885.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4%

RWO opened at $45.77 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $48.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.91.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.