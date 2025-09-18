Brooklyn FI LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,084 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $842,655,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,430 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,323,000 after purchasing an additional 229,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,938,000 after purchasing an additional 506,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 0.03.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

