Brooklyn FI LLC Reduces Holdings in BARK, Inc. $BARK

Brooklyn FI LLC lowered its position in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC owned 0.14% of BARK worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BARK by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,041,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 49,672 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in BARK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BARK by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 100,435 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BARK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BARK by 43.6% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 230,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

BARK Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of BARK opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $138.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.88. BARK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BARK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BARK from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BARK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BARK from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

BARK Profile

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

