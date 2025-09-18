UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,617 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $114,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 56,142.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,295,153 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,344,586,000 after buying an additional 8,280,404 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,846,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,519,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,537,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,839 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $859,518,000 after buying an additional 950,928 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $341.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

