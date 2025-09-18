Comparing 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) & PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) and 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and 908 Devices”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROCEPT BioRobotics $224.50 million 9.24 -$91.41 million ($1.55) -24.05 908 Devices $59.63 million 3.93 -$72.21 million ($0.54) -12.09

Insider & Institutional Ownership

908 Devices has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics. PROCEPT BioRobotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 908 Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

89.5% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of 908 Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of 908 Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and 908 Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROCEPT BioRobotics -30.60% -23.73% -17.34% 908 Devices -30.54% -24.30% -18.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for PROCEPT BioRobotics and 908 Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 2 7 0 2.78 908 Devices 0 0 3 1 3.25

PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.77%. 908 Devices has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.51%. Given PROCEPT BioRobotics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PROCEPT BioRobotics is more favorable than 908 Devices.

Volatility & Risk

PROCEPT BioRobotics has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 908 Devices has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats 908 Devices on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc., a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling. Its products also comprise Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. The company operates in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

